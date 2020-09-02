10 Times ‘C U Soon’ Accurately Captured Lockdown Life in 2020
From one chat window to another - 'C U Soon' gets that.
Watching the Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew-starrer C U Soon (streaming on Amazon Prime) was an oddly satisfying experience. Not having stepped out in over five months, my urges to watch Planet Earth for a little bit of outdoor are at an all-time high. But the truth is that, at the end of the day, my entire life at this point is just screens and C U Soon just nailed that. Now, my life is no thriller like C U Soon (thankfully) but if I had a penny for every time the film made me go #HardRelate..
1. Video Calling Friends For The Slightest Problems
The protagonist of C U Soon, Jimmy, played by Roshan Mathew has this really annoying habit of calling up his cousin Kevin (Fahadh Faasil) for the smallest problems and I'm not proud of it but SAME. The number of times my friends have responded with a simple "Google it" is embarrassing.
2. Waiting For (Three) Dots
Social distancing and staying indoors means we spend most of our time just anxiously watching that 'typing' sign on WhatsApp or waiting for those three 'typing' dots to materialise into actual words.
3. Falling Asleep On a Video Call
I don't know about you guys but I miss sleepovers okay! This one's definitely not as cute as Jimmy and Anu (Darshana Rajendran) falling asleep on a video call but it's comforting.
4. Vicariously Living Through Google Maps
One thing that's really kept me going for the last five months is randomly opening Google maps in the middle of the day and just checking out the time and distace it would take me to go somewhere. A little bit like window shopping but for travel! In C U Soon, Fahadh Faasil opens Google Street View of the embassy area in Dubai, I felt INCREDIBLY SEEN
5. SMS = Social Media Stalking
In C U Soon, Kevin at least had a purpose for stalking Darshana Rajendran's character. My only reason is that I have free time on my hands and I haven't physically met anyone other than my family for months. But it's good to know that no matter where or what age you are, people can't help but stalk strangers on social media. If fiction is anywhere close to reality, then at least I know I'm not alone!
6. Turned That Text Conversation Into a Call
I text a lot but even then, I realise that texting can be exhausting - regardless of whether you're trying to sleuth or just talk about something casual. I guess surprising someone with a video call is the 2020 version of showing up at their doorstep?
7. Blamed Others For Their Bad Wifi
When you live in India and experience fluctuating internet speed, it's only a matter of time until one person interrupts the conversation with the 'your wifi is slow' accusation because the video has gotten stuck.
8. Sent Multiple Voice Notes Just To Avoid Calling
80% of C U Soon is just people sending WhatsApp voice notes and FaceTiming each other. And so is my life - if you replace FaceTime with Zoom.
9. Tried To Surprise Someone on Video Call
And failed. Because, in all honesty, it's hard to make sure that everyone logs into the call at the right time and also stays put sans connectivity issues. So I wanna how Jimmy managed to surprise Anu at midnight on her birthday (!) on video call??? I would love some tips.
10. Video Called Someone Midway Through My Cooking Experiment
Because I am just so happy with how it's turning out to be! One of the cutest moments in C U Soon is when Anu video calls Jimmy to show him how her chicken curry is turning out to be.
Hmm, I guess even this virtual life has some high points.
