10 Times ‘C U Soon’ Accurately Captured Lockdown Life in 2020

Watching the Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew-starrer C U Soon (streaming on Amazon Prime) was an oddly satisfying experience. Not having stepped out in over five months, my urges to watch Planet Earth for a little bit of outdoor are at an all-time high. But the truth is that, at the end of the day, my entire life at this point is just screens and C U Soon just nailed that. Now, my life is no thriller like C U Soon (thankfully) but if I had a penny for every time the film made me go #HardRelate..