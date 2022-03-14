Youth Stabs Girl Multiple Times in Pune School, Consumes Poison After Attack

A 15-year-old student was allegedly stabbed by a 21-year-old man on Monday, 14 March inside her school campus in Pune's Wadgaonsheri, after which the perpetrator of the assault allegedly attempted suicide.

A police official told The Quint that the girl was stabbed by the man, who is a suspected stalker, at least three-four times, inside the school premises, around 11.00 am in the morning. The accused had used a knife for the attack, critically injuring the student.

The girl had been attending her school farewell programme when the incident took place, and was set to appear for the board exams on Tuesday, 15 March.

"The accused consumed poison after stabbing the girl. Both have been admitted to hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar told news agency ANI.