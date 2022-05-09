'You're a Murderer, I'm a Murderer': GOP Leader Yells at Pro-Choice Protestors

Amidst the Roe v Wade controversy in the United States, a New Hampshire state representative named Susan DeLemus was recorded shouting at abortion rights protesters, calling them and herself "murderers".

A video posted on Twitter shows the member of the Republican Party standing outside the state house on 5 May, confronting a group of protesters, yelling,"Shame on you! Shame on you, shame on all of you, shame on you for killing babies!"

"You're a murderer," she kept saying at one point.