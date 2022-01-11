UP & Punjab Polls: Why Are Parties Wooing Women Voters? Psephologist Explains

From Congress party's announcement on 40 percent reservation of seats for women in Uttar Pradesh, to the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress announcing aids for women in Punjab and Goa respectively – political parties are wooing women voters to mobilise their votes, ahead of the five-state elections.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will go to polls, starting February 2022.

In an interview with The Quint, psephologist and co-director of Lokniti Sanjay Kumar reflects upon the voting trends of women and why political parties have a 'new-found' love for them.