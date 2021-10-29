'Welcome Women Cadets to NDA With Same Sense of Professionalism': Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday, 29 October, said that as National Defence Academy opens itself to women cadets, it is expected that they will be welcomed with same sense of fairplay and professionalism that the Indian Armed Forces are known, reported news agency ANI.

The Army chief was addressing the Passing Out Parade of the 141th course of the National Defence Academy in Pune as the Reviewing Officer. He further added that Army has been at the forefront of gender equality initiatives in the country.