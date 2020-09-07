Saree-Wearing Women Can Be Athletic Too: Gymnast From Viral Video

Watched the viral video of a woman performing a front flip in a blue saree? Now meet Parul Arora – a national-level gymnast – whose video has garnered more than half-a-million views on social media.

“We wanted to do something new and creative. My friend Michael Hoshyar Singh told me that I should flip in a saree. First, I thought how can anyone flip in a saree. For women, it is often a challenge to walk in a saree. But I accepted the challenge and tried it. The first one or two times I did the flip, I slipped and fell,” Arora told The Quint.