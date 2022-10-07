Iran Protest | Swedish MEP Abir Al-Sahlani Cuts Hair at EU Assembly: Who Is She?

Video Producer: Akanksha Pandey

Video Editor: Pawan Kumar

In the latest show of solidarity with Iranian women protesting against the stringent hijab laws in the country and the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iraq-born Swedish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) chopped off her hair during a speech at the European Union (EU) Assembly in France.

"Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger than the oppressors'. Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you," Abir Al-Sahlani said, while addressing the EU Assembly on Tuesday, 4 October.

"We, the people and citizens in the EU, demand the unconditional and immediate halt of all violence against women and men in Iran," she added.