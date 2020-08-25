Woman, Boyfriend Fined After She Was Gang-Raped By 5 Men in Bengal
She alleged that a kangaroo court asked her boyfriend and her to pay “fines” of Rs 10,000 & Rs 50,000 respectively.
A 32-year-old tribal woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police told PTI on Monday, 24 August. At least five men have been arrested in connection with the case.
The woman, who is a widow with three children, was travelling on her boyfriend's bike on 18 August, when they were stopped by a few men and taken into confinement.
According to the news agency, the survivor was taken to a forest area where she was gang-raped by five men.
She alleged that a kangaroo court asked her boyfriend and her to pay a "fine" of Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.
“Investigation has also been initiated into the alleged kangaroo court,” West Bengal Police told PTI.
The news agency also added that while local media reports indicated that she was allegedly raped and fined for dating a non-tribal, there was no official confirmation on this.
(With inputs from PTI)
