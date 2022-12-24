'Girls Can Do It': Sania Mirza May Become India's 1st Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot

For 19-year-old Sania Mirza, the daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, cracking the entrance exam of the National Defence Academy (NDA) was a dream. With hard work and patience, she achieved it – with her eyes set on becoming a fighter pilot.

If she manages to crack the course over the next four years, Mirza will become the first Muslim woman fighter pilot to join the Indian Air Force (IAF).