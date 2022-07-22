Viral Video: Why Was a Woman Forced To Give Birth Outside Safdarjung Ward?

On 19 July, a 21-year-old woman named Poonam Morya was forced to give birth right outside the paediatric ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The video of her giving birth next to an overflowing bin went viral on social media soon.

Poonam, from Uttar Pradesh's Dadri, was reportedly referred to Safdarjung, a central government-run hospital, after she needed immediate medical attention due to high blood pressure. The family arrived at the hospital's maternity ward on 18 July.

What really happened?