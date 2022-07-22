Viral Video: Why Was a Woman Forced To Give Birth Outside Safdarjung Ward?
On 19 July, Poonam gave birth to a baby girl – without any medical assistance – right outside Safdarjung Hospital.
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
Senior Editor: Shelly Walia
Editorial Inputs: Ashna Butani, Somya Lakhani
On 19 July, a 21-year-old woman named Poonam Morya was forced to give birth right outside the paediatric ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The video of her giving birth next to an overflowing bin went viral on social media soon.
Poonam, from Uttar Pradesh's Dadri, was reportedly referred to Safdarjung, a central government-run hospital, after she needed immediate medical attention due to high blood pressure. The family arrived at the hospital's maternity ward on 18 July.
What really happened?
"We came (to Safdarjung Hospital) around 4 o'clock and showed her in the hospital. They kept her inside for some time and then said 'get out, get out.' They sent us out. In the evening, they gave us a form and asked us to get an ultrasound."Jasoda Morya, Poonam's Mother-in-law
'Do We Have No Dignity?'
But the ultrasound did not happen.
"We went to get ultrasound, and it was 9-10 pm – but the ultrasound machine stopped working," her mother-in-law said.
Poonam and her family were reportedly forced to spend the night on the pavement, right outside the maternity ward. At 9:30 am, on 19 July, she gave birth to a baby girl, without any medical assistance.
The newborn is underweight but stable. The mother is stable too. But it could have gone anyway, the Poonam's mother-in-law added.
"Do we not have dignity? Everyone was looking at our baby. So, I shouted in anger. We came to a big hospital, but the delivery still happened outside," Jasoda said.
The hospital said in a statement that the patient was offered admission but did not return with the admission paper. However, it also debarred five doctors from further duty, as per letters issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, accessed by The Quint.
Similar Incidents in the Past
The incident raises many questions about equitable access to maternal health in India. If such incidents can happen in the heart of India's capital, can other regions be left far behind?
Another viral video, from Bihar’s Sitamarhi, earlier in July showed a woman delivering outside Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur.
In March 2022, a pregnant Adivasi woman gave birth on a makeshift stretcher in Andhra Pradesh’s Guda village before she could be transported to a hospital.
In August 2021, a 25-year-old from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was forced to give birth on the pavement after an ambulance failed to arrive on time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.