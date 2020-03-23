Twitter Calls Out Big B & Katrina Kaif for Working With Vikas Bahl
Bollywood bigwigs Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to collaborate with Vikas Bahl – who was accused of sexual harassment by a female member of his crew –on his next directorial venture, reported Mumbai Mirror on Monday, 23 March.
Tentatively titled ‘Deadly’, the film is expected to be a ‘slice-of-life’ comedy. This is also the second film that Bahl is directing a film after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018. He also directed the Hritik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’ , which was based on the life of math-whiz Anand Kumar.
Twitter was quick to call out the two stars on the collaboration, with many saying that #MeToo in Bollywood is a “sham.”
“No one cares for the women. Self-service is the only agenda,” said Priyanka Sharma, on Twitter, adding that #MeToo did nothing to affect the careers of powerful men.
A Twitter user also said that she “won’t be surprised” if Bahl directed a film on the #MeToo movement and managed to get a national award for it. While others argued that those who support the #MeToo movement, should not collaborate with the director.
What Are the Allegations Against Bahl?
The complainant had come out against the 'Queen' director in the wake of the #MeToo movement in October 2018. She alleged that Bahl sexually assaulted her in 2015 and that Anurag Kashyap, one of the partners in the-then production house Phantom Films, had ignored her complaint.
In June 2019, nearly nine months after Bahl was first accused, the internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment gave him a clean chit. Bahl was initially “dropped” from “Super 30” by the co-production company, but was later given credit for directing the film.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror.)
