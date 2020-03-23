Twitter Calls Out Big B & Katrina Kaif for Working With Vikas Bahl

Bollywood bigwigs Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to collaborate with Vikas Bahl – who was accused of sexual harassment by a female member of his crew –on his next directorial venture, reported Mumbai Mirror on Monday, 23 March.

Tentatively titled ‘Deadly’, the film is expected to be a ‘slice-of-life’ comedy. This is also the second film that Bahl is directing a film after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018. He also directed the Hritik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’ , which was based on the life of math-whiz Anand Kumar.

Twitter was quick to call out the two stars on the collaboration, with many saying that #MeToo in Bollywood is a “sham.”

“No one cares for the women. Self-service is the only agenda,” said Priyanka Sharma, on Twitter, adding that #MeToo did nothing to affect the careers of powerful men.