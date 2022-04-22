Vijayawada Police Arrest Three Men for Allegedly Raping Woman at Govt Hospital

However, after the woman was found, on subsequent interrogation, she informed the police that Srikanth had not indeed sent her away in an auto, but took her to the Government General Hospital with the promise of a job offer. At the hospital, he told her that he would marry her and allegedly raped her.

The next morning, she told the police that he left her at the hospital. As she was walking around the hospital premises alone, Srikanth’s friend Babu Rao, who does pest control work at the hospital, and his friend Pawan Kalyan, told her that they were Srikanth’s friends. Promising to help her marry Srikanth, they also allegedly raped her.