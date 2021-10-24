Teen Abducted and Raped for 9 Months in UP's Ballia District, Accused Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Saturday, 23 October, stated that a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from Ballia and was raped over nine months. The accused had been arrested on Friday and the girl was rescued from Varanasi, news agency PTI reported.

The girl was allegedly abducted in January 2021 and a case of kidnapping was registered by her father in the Narhi police station.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Narhi police station, Praveen Singh, speaking to the media, informed that the accused was arrested near the Bharauli bridge on Friday.