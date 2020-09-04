3-Year-Old Raped & Killed, 3rd Incident in UP District in 20 Days

No person has been arrested in connection with the case.

Published04 Sep 2020
In a third incident of rape-murder in the last 20 days in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, a three-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death on Thursday, 3 September, PTI reported citing the UP police.

According to the news agency, the girl was missing since Wednesday. Her body was reportedly found just a kilometer away from her home.

While the police had initially called it a murder, they later said that autopsy confirmed sexual assault. No person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The police, however, have formed four teams to look for the accused, PTI reported.

Two Other Incidents in Less Than A Month

This incident comes just days after a 17-year-old girl was raped and murdered. Her boy was found near a dry pond, just 200 meters from her village.

Earlier in August, a 13-year-old was raped and strangled to death in the same district. Her family reportedly found her body in a sugarcane field and informed the police.

(With inputs from PTI)

