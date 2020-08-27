UP Woman, Man Shamed, Paraded After Kin Disapprove of Friendship

A woman and a differently-abled man were assaulted, tonsured and paraded around in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Wednesday, 26 August, reported NDTV. The duo were also beaten up by the group of villagers, who reportedly belonged to both their families.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the 37-year-old woman's husband died by suicide two months ago and the differently-abled man was her friend.

A video uploaded on social media shows them being paraded through a narrow street wearing garlands made of footwear, with their heads shaved, faces blackened.