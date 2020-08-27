UP Woman, Man Shamed, Paraded After Kin Disapprove of Friendship
A video uploaded on social media shows that their heads were shaved, faces blackened.
A woman and a differently-abled man were assaulted, tonsured and paraded around in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Wednesday, 26 August, reported NDTV. The duo were also beaten up by the group of villagers, who reportedly belonged to both their families.
According to Uttar Pradesh Police, the 37-year-old woman's husband died by suicide two months ago and the differently-abled man was her friend.
A video uploaded on social media shows them being paraded through a narrow street wearing garlands made of footwear, with their heads shaved, faces blackened.
However, the relatives did not approve of their friendship, the cops said, adding that the matter is under investigation.
Two men, who are relatives of the woman, have been arrested in connection with the case. At least eight others have been named in the FIR.
The incident occurred in Gursahaigunj, about 100 km from Kanpur.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.