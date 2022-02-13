UP: 20-Yr-old Woman Allegedly Murdered by Family Over Inter-Caste Relationship

A 20-year-old woman, who had eloped with a man outside her caste, was allegedly murdered by her family, who then dumped her body at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, reported NDTV.

Following her alleged murder, the body of a 25-year-old man, who she had eloped with, was found on the railway tracks in Shamli district. The report says that he is suspected to have died by suicide after learning about her brutal murder.