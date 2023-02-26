Meet 2 Dalit Queer Candidates Who Won Hyderabad University Students' Union Polls

The alliance of Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Dalit Students' Union (DSU) won the University of Hyderabad (UoH) students' union (SU) elections on Saturday, 25 February, beating the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The first UoH SU election in three and a half years also saw two Dalit queer persons contesting and winning the polls for the first time in the central university's history.

While the ASA-SFI-DSU alliance's presidential candidate Prajwal Gaikwad beat the ABVP candidate by nearly 600 votes, Hritik Laxman Lalan, a Dalit trans woman, emerged victorious (987 votes) as the alliance's candidate for the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH).