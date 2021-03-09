Name-Calling to Sympathies: How UK Media Covered Meghan-Harry Chat

The British media had varied takes on the tell-all-interview of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS, Sunday night, 7 March, in the United States. It is the first time the couple are seen talking about severing ties with the Royal family.

The coverage of the interview ranges from newspaper commentators asking for investigations into the allegations Meghan has raised, one such being of racism by members of the Buckingham Palace, as well as coverage by tabloids who are heavily criticising the couple’s move.

Meghan alleged that senior aides ‘perpetuated falsehoods’ about her, a recurring claim that the aides leaked information to British media as part of a smear campaign, an allegation the Buckingham Palace has denied in the past.