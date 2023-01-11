'Uber's Panic Button Didn't Work,' Claims Woman Driver Who Was Attacked in Delhi

"I pressed the panic button installed in the car and even called Uber but none of it was helpful," alleged 30-year-old Priyanka Devi, a driver with Uber, a day after she was attacked in an alleged robbery attempt on 9 January in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area.

The incident took place around 2.45 am on Monday, when Devi was on her way to pick up a passenger. She alleged that a brick was thrown at the car's windshield and two people then asked for her phone, money, and car keys. She alleged that the two men tried to take away the keys, and when she resisted, one of them hit her on the neck with a beer bottle.

Devi claimed, "I have got 10 stitches on my neck."

An Uber spokesperson said in a statement: