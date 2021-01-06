Lahore HC Says ‘Two-Finger Tests’ Unlawful, Quotes Indian Verdicts

In 2014, after India's apex court declared that such a test was violative of fundamental rights, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for medico-legal care for survivors of sexual violence.

The Lahore HC too, sought that the government make a "concerted effort" to ensure that the two-finger test does not continue to be in use.

“Change can only be brought about when the people responsible for the change understand and acknowledge the reasons for changing old practices which no longer find any justification. Merely documenting change and not implementing change does not mean that the Federation or the Provincial Government have acted in accordance with the Constitution, the law and international obligations. Hence a concerted effort must be made so as to ensure that virginity tests are stopped in totality,” the judgment said.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)