Tripura: 7 Teenagers Rape 8-Yr-Old Girl After Inviting Her to Play

The Tripura Police arrested six teenage boys for allegedly raping the girl.

Published31 Aug 2020, 07:59 AM IST
The Tripura Police on Sunday, 30 August, arrested six teenage boys for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl after inviting her to play with them, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred in West Tripura's Tabaria. The girl, who is a Class 3 student, narrated the incident to her parents after returning home.

While seven boys were named in the FIR, one is still absconding.

Speaking to the news agency, sub-divisional police officer Priya Madhuri Majumder, who is investigating the case, said:

“According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her. The incident took place on Friday.”
Spate of Crimes Against Women in Tripura

Earlier in July, two back-to-back incidents of alleged rape shook the state with student activists starting a social media campaign demanding justice.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men and within days, a 30-year-old housewife and her seven-year-old child were abused.

The students in Tripura via 'Stand Against Rape' campaign urged people to raise their voice against increasing crimes against women in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

