TikToker Assaulted by Mob in Pakistan's Lahore; FIR Filed
The complainant claimed: “People were shoving and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes.”
The Lahore police, on Tuesday, 17 August, registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting and stealing from a female TikToker and her companions on 14 August. A video of the incident is doing the rounds of the internet.
As per the Dawn, the complainant alleged that she, along with six companions, was shooting a video near Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day when 300-400 people attacked them.
She also claimed: “People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they ripped my clothes.”
The FIR has been registered under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
WHAT THE COMPLAINANT SAID
According to news agency PTI, the complainant, said that her companions and she tried hard to escape the mob, but the “ crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us".
"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant was quoted by Dawn as saying.
Further, she said that some people tried to help her but the crowd was too large and kept tossing her up in the air.
The girl said that her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken”, as was the mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card, and some cash that he had on him.
WHAT IS THE LAHORE POLICE SAYING?
Lahore DIG (Operations) Sajid Kiyani has asked the superintendent of police (SP) to take "immediate legal action" against the suspects.
He has also reportedly said in a statement that the suspect should be traced with the help of the available footage.
Dawn further quoted Kiyani as saying that those who "violated the women's honour and harassed them will be brought to justice”.
(With inputs from Dawn and PTI.)
