TikToker Assaulted by Mob in Pakistan's Lahore; FIR Filed

The Lahore police, on Tuesday, 17 August, registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting and stealing from a female TikToker and her companions on 14 August. A video of the incident is doing the rounds of the internet.

As per the Dawn, the complainant alleged that she, along with six companions, was shooting a video near Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on the country’s Independence Day when 300-400 people attacked them.



She also claimed: “People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they ripped my clothes.”

The FIR has been registered under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.