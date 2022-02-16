CBI Registers FIR in Thanjavur Girl Suicide Case, Officially Takes Over Probe
The 17 year old girl died by suicide on 19 January and her death had raised a political row in Tamil Nadu
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Thanjavur student suicide case, on Tuesday, 15 February, officially starting its probe into the case.
The 17-year-old girl died by suicide on 19 January, and her death had raised a political row in the state of Tamil Nadu, after a video emerged after her death of her alleging that two years ago, a nun at the hostel she was living at tried to talk her into converting to Christianity.
Hostel Warden Named As An Accused in CBI's FIR
Her parents had moved the court seeking a proper probe into her death, the case was transferred to the CBI. The CBI has now registered a fresh FIR, based on the Tamil Nadu State police department’s FIR, and warden of the hostel Sagaya Mary has been named as an accused.
After the case was handed over to the CBI, the Tamil Nadu police had moved the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court on Monday, 13 February, allowed the CBI investigation to continue as per the High Court order.
On 31 January, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had transferred the suicide case of the girl to the CBI. A bench comprising Justice GS Swaminathan passed the orders after hearing a plea by the girl’s father seeking a probe by an independent investigative agency into his daughter’s death.
The girl lived in a boarding house of Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School, located in Michaelpatti of Thanjavur. She died of suicide on 19 January, which caused a political uproar in the state. In a video which was reportedly shot when she was admitted to a hospital before her death, the girl is seen saying that one Raquel Mary had asked her to convert to Christianity, which she and her parents refused.
TNM earlier reported that there are a total of four videos that have surfaced, of which two were initially leaked. Only one of the videos mentions the conversion. While one is about her personal details, another is about how she was made to do chores at the school, and one is about her stepmother.
The girl’s father had later filed a petition at the Madurai bench of Madras HC seeking to transfer the case to an independent investigative agency, citing that he has lost faith in the investigation, following which a bench of Justice Swaminathan passed the orders transferring the case to the CBI.
(If you have suicidal thoughts, or if you know someone who needs help, please refer to this state-wise list of credible mental health professionals. Click here for helplines across India.)
(Published in arrangement with The News Minute)
(Note: This story has been edited to remove the minor's name.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.