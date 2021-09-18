Telangana HC Orders Magisterial Inquiry Into Death of Saidabad Rape Accused Raju

The incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Saidabad came to light on 9 September. For a week, the Hyderabad police carried out an extensive manhunt for the accused Raju amid massive public outrage.

A week later, on Thursday, 16 September, Raju was found dead on the railway tracks at Station Ghanpur near Warangal. Police claimed that on Thursday morning, an eye witness called the Station Ghanpur police to report that a man running on the track was hit by the Konark Express and died on the spot. Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi claimed that it was a clear case of suicide based on the account of the eyewitness.

However, raising suspicion over Raju’s death, activists from various human rights organisations approached the Telangana High Court on Thursday, asking to halt Raju’s cremation and calling for an independent post-mortem monitored by the High Court.