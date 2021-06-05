2 Teachers of Top Chennai School Accused of Sexual Abuse Suspended

Several students said that the staff members passed extremely sexist and casteist comments and made several advances.



The chemistry teacher was reportedly notorious for failing students and urging them to join his private tuitions.



“He would deliberately let everyone leave by 6 pm but make me stay till 7 pm. He even offered to drop me back home and would ask me to have dinner with him and then do the same thing with another girl the next day,” a student alleged on Instagram.



Another student told The Quint that the basketball coach had demanded sexual favours from her by trapping her in a room. “I woke up at night to notice Sir walking up and down. Suddenly, I felt a hand on my chest. He groped me very hard. I was shocked. I remember thinking at that time how a person I trusted so much was doing this to me,” she said.



Several other students accused the coach of pinching and grabbing their breasts, waists and buttocks during practice sessions.



He allegedly targeted students who came from troubled homes – children with single parents and those struggling with serious health disorders. He reportedly had a lot of influence at school because the school’s team was regularly winning laurels and he was celebrated for his dedication.