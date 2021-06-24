Appeal Against Tarun Tejpal’s Acquittal Adjourned to 29 July

The Goa government appeal against the acquittal of former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal in a rape case was on Thursday, 24 June, adjourned to 29 July after the prosecution sought more time to further amend their memorandum of appeal.

“At the request of the learned advocate general (AG), leave is granted to further amend the memo of appeal. AG states that the further amendment will be carried out within a week from today (Thurdsay),” the Mumbai High Court Bench of justices MS Sonak and MS Jawalkar said.

Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former colleague in 2013, was acquitted by a Goa trial court on 21 May.