‘Held Her Neck, Kept Stabbing’: Kin of TN Girl Murdered by Stalker

Nineteen-year-old Ganesh is still reeling in shock, two days after the murder of his younger sister. The young man had been working in a workshop near his residence at Perur in Coimbatore district, when his sister and father were brutally attacked.

The culprit, a 24-year-old mechanic named Ratheesh had been stalking Ganesh's minor sister for the last six months and on Friday, at around 8 pm, he murdered the young girl outside her house. He then stabbed and slashed her father who attempted to rescue her, with the same knife.

"My family lived in a rented house next to Ratheesh's residence till a few years ago, when we moved to our own house in the same locality. We knew he was in love with my sister and in January this year, my parents even went and spoke to his mother, asking her to stop him from stalking Lavanya*, " says Ganesh.