Tamil Nadu Amends Rules To Punish Cops Harassing LGBTQIA+ People

However, while on his way to another city, he was intercepted by the police, following complaints from his family, and forced to return to the latter. (TNM has withheld information that could potentially identify this person – including his age, location, and gender or sexual identity – as we have learned that doing so further would risk his safety and wellbeing).

Similarly, in February 2022, a same-sex couple from Chennai was 'gently chided' by the city police, after they sought police protection from the family of one of the women, who had landed up at her workplace and harassed her. However, queer activist groups were quick to send a lawyer to the couple.