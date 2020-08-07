No, Bengali Women Don’t Know Kala Jadoo. You’re Just A Misogynist!

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas

The tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput saw news channels as well as netizens turn experts on the plausible causes of his death. One conspiracy theory was that Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, like all Bengali women, of course, did some kind of “jadoo tona” (black magic) on the late actor.

The exact statement, we believe was – “Jadoo tona karke apne vash mein kar liya tha.”

(She enticed him and took over his soul with the help of black magic).