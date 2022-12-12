'Sulli Deals' Case: Delhi L-G Grants Approval To Prosecute Alleged App Creator

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena on Sunday, 11 December, granted permission to prosecute Aumkareshwar Thakur (25), for allegedly creating 'Sulli Deals' – an app on GitHub where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were posted with misgogynistic comments.

Why this matters: In July 2021, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on this app, with accompanying text: "deal of the day." Thakur was arrested in January 2022, after another app targeting Muslim women – 'Bulli Bai' – surfaced on the internet.