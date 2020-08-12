Sudeeksha Bhati: A Studious Women’s Rights Champion, Lost Forever

She was initially interested in writing and reading and pursuing a career in journalism. But, when she took a four-week pre-college program at Lehigh University, US, she figured her strengths were in business and entrepreneurship.

When she moved to the US, she was initially nervous due to a culture shock.

“I was very confident about my academics in general, but was hesitant about my English and social skills to attend college in the US. Initially, I felt very inferior to everyone else and had a tough time. Besides, I do feel that CBSE and other Indian boards often do not prepare you enough to do well in an American college. So, my first semester was very rough, but gradually I got the feel of things, and my experience improved from the second semester onwards,” she told Writersqi.

She then began actively participating in theatre, dance troupes and the Babson students’ political group. She even organised events for the US elections and one on women in politics.