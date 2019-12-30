Out-On-Bail Stalker Stabs 17-Year-Old to Death in Jabalpur

On 2 December, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a man who was released on bail two months after he was jailed for stalking and molesting the same girl.

The incident took place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where the minor girl lived with her family. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly barged into the victim’s house and stabbed her over 30 times.

According to India Today, the accused, identified as Shivkumar, was released on bail only a week before he allegedly stabbed and murdered the girl. He was arrested for molesting the girl at her house under the POCSO Act. He was arrested again on Monday while trying escape the spot after stabbing the girl.