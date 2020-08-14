Sold Multiple Times, Delhi Police Unites 2-Month-Old Girl With Mom
The father had sold his newborn as he wanted money for treatment of his two differently-abled daughters.
A two-month-old girl was allegedly sold several times by her father before she was finally rescued by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from Old Delhi on Thursday, 13 August.
The girl was rescued from Hauz Qazi area, after the DCW received a tip-off from a Mahila Panchayat saying that a baby girl had been sold for Rs 40,000 by her father. According to police, the man first sold the baby to a woman in Jaffrabad, who then sold it to another women in Old Delhi.
According to police, the father had sold the newborn as he had no money for the treatment of two more daughters, who are differently-abled.
The father first sold the baby girl to Manisha, who further sold the newborn to a man named Sanjay Mittal for Rs 80,000. The transaction was allegedly done through two women, who are neighbours of Mittal.
After conducting multiple raids, the cops rescued the infant from Hauz Qazi and reunited her with the mother.
