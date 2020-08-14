Sold Multiple Times, Delhi Police Unites 2-Month-Old Girl With Mom

A two-month-old girl was allegedly sold several times by her father before she was finally rescued by the Delhi Police and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from Old Delhi on Thursday, 13 August.

The girl was rescued from Hauz Qazi area, after the DCW received a tip-off from a Mahila Panchayat saying that a baby girl had been sold for Rs 40,000 by her father. According to police, the man first sold the baby to a woman in Jaffrabad, who then sold it to another women in Old Delhi.