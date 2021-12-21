Smriti Irani Introduces Child Marriage Bill in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar
The Bill will increase the age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years.
Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani on Tuesday, 21 December, introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.
After the Bill was introduced, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury commented on Bills being passed in haste in the house, saying, "We'd like to advise the government that mistakes happen when work is done in haste. A lot of discussions is being done in India over this matter."
He further said that the government has neither spoken to any stakeholder nor consulted any state and demanded that the Bill be referred to a Standing Committee.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy also raised his voice against the Bill, saying, "I oppose the way in which the government has brought the Bill in a hurry. This Bill needs total discussion among all stakeholders. The minority people are totally opposed to this Bill."
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi meanwhile called it a retrogressive amendment, saying it is against the right to freedom under Article 19.
"An 18-year-old can choose a prime minister, can have a live-in relationship but you are denying right to marriage. What have you done for an 18-year-old?" he questioned.
The Bill has now been referred to parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny and Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.
Last week, reports had said that the Union cabinet had cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.
The proposal is based on the recommendation by a 10-member task force of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, headed by former Samata Party President Jaya Jaitly.
