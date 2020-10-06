Six-Year-Old Raped By Cousin In Aligarh, Dies In Delhi Hospital
A police officer has been suspended for laxity in arresting the accused.
A six-year-old girl allegedly raped in Iglas in Aligarh about 10 days ago by her cousin, died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.
The girl belonged to Hathras but had been living with her maternal aunt after her mother died last year. She was taken to Delhi for treatment after her condition deteriorated.
SSP Aligarh G. Muniraj has suspended the Station House Officer of Iglas for laxity in arresting the accused.
The family placed the minor's body at the Sadabad-Baldev road and staged a demonstration, demanding arrest of the accused and family and also the guilty police personnel.
Senior officials have reached the spot to pacify the protesters.
