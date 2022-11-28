Mini Saw Used To Chop Shraddha's Body Found in Mehrauli Jungle: Delhi Police
Other weapons were also found in the forest and are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, the police added.
(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence.)
The mini saw allegedly used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop Shraddha Walkar's body has been retrieved from Delhi's Mehrauli jungle, the Delhi Police confirmed to The Quint on Monday, 28 November.
Other weapons were also found in the forest and are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, the police added.
Twenty-seven-year-old Shraddha was strangled to death by her live-in partner Poonawala in Delhi's Chhattarpur on 18 May. He then chopped her body up, stored it in a refrigerator, and disposed of the parts in different locations in Delhi over the next few months.
Since the brutal murder came to light earlier this month, the police have been searching for Shraddha's head and torso, the weapon used to dismember her body, and her mobile phone.
Police teams have been conducting searches in the Mehrauli forest area, the flat in Chhatarpur where the crime took place, Gurgaon, Maharashtra, Dehradun, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh.
Body Parts Sent For Forensic Examination
On 21 November, some reports stated that a portion of a skull and more bones were found in Mehrauli. A team of police personnel also tried to pump out water from Maidan Garhi Lake, believing that Shraddha's dismembered head was thrown into the lake.
Earlier last week, 13 body parts – mostly skeletal remains – were also found in the searches.
All the evidence collected so far has been sent for forensic analysis to determine whether they are human bones and if they were indeed Shraddha's. DNA samples from her father and brother have also been collected to match the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and gender
Topics: Delhi Police Delhi Murder Mehrauli
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.