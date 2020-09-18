Sexually Assaulted Kerala COVID-19 Patient Attempts Suicide  

A COVID-19 patient in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district who was sexually assaulted by an ambulance driver earlier this month tried to take her own life on Thursday, 17 September, at the Government Medical College Hospital, news agency PTI reported.

She tried to take her own life in the isolation ward but was rescued by the hospital security staff who broke open the door, they said. A duty nurse alerted others on noticing the woman closing the door of the room as her mother stepped out in the afternoon, the sources said.