Seoul’s Missing Mayor Found Dead After Sexual Harassment Complaint

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday, 10 July, hours after he had been reported missing following a sexual harassment claim by a former employee, reported news agency AFP.

Won-soon was viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential elections in South Korea.

His daughter told the police that he had left a message before leaving the house, prompting her to inform the police, reported BBC. The cause of his death has not been declared yet. However, the police are investigating whether he could have killed himself, reported Yonhap news agency.