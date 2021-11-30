Semi-Naked Man Joins Virtual Court, HC Issues Notice After Jaising's Complaint
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was appearing in the case, sought action against the man.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 30 November, ordered the collection of video proceedings in a court hall where a man allegedly appeared semi-naked.
The man, identified as Sreedhar Bhatt allegedly appeared semi-naked when the court was hearing the legality of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe involving State Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, LiveLaw reported.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who was appearing in the case, sought action against Bhatt.
'Very Offensive': Indira Jaising Calls for Action
"It is very offensive for a woman to see a man without clothes in a courtroom. We have a man without clothes when a woman is arguing in the court. What is going on? Milords?" Jaising urged, LiveLaw reported.
"It seems he is bathing in front of the court and before me. How is this possible? In the interest of the dignity of this court, can your lordship allow this?"
When the court observed that they do not see him, an advocate who was also on video call, confirmed that he could also see a man without clothes.
"One final request milord's, a personal request. Milords I have been deeply disturbed by the fact that I was exposed to a semi-naked man in this court room for over 20 minutes whose name was also visible. This should never happen again. It is very disturbing for women to see something like this. I have reason to believe that this is mischievously done and deliberately done. It is gross contempt of court."Indira Jaising, as reported by Live Law
The court sought his details and issued notice to him.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
