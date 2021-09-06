In Hope For Equality: Twitter Celebrates 3 Yrs of Decriminalising Homosexuality

"I am what I am. Take me as I am."

With these lines, history was made in India.

In a 493-page verdict on 6 September 2018, the Supreme Court read down Section 377, a groundbreaking verdict on Navtej Singh Johar & Others. v. Union of India – decriminalising homosexuality in the country.

Three years later, people from the community and their allies took to Twitter to celebrate the landmark verdict that loudly, and clearly spelt out that it was no longer a criminal offence to be gay in India.