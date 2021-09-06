ADVERTISEMENT

In Hope For Equality: Twitter Celebrates 3 Yrs of Decriminalising Homosexuality

"I am what I am. Take me as I am." With these lines, history was made in India.

The Quint
Published
Gender
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>"I am what I am. Take me as I am."</em></p><p>With these lines, history was made in India.</p></div>
i

"I am what I am. Take me as I am."

With these lines, history was made in India.

In a 493-page verdict on 6 September 2018, the Supreme Court read down Section 377, a groundbreaking verdict on Navtej Singh Johar & Others. v. Union of India – decriminalising homosexuality in the country.

Three years later, people from the community and their allies took to Twitter to celebrate the landmark verdict that loudly, and clearly spelt out that it was no longer a criminal offence to be gay in India.

'The Morning Everything Changed'

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, one of the lawyers who fought the case, said that while 'so much changed' on the morning of 6 September, there was 'a distance to go'.

Many others marked the day, pointing that the verdict was a 'breath of fresh air.'

Also Read

Coming Out to Celebrity Crushes: Honest Conversations Ft Moms & Their Queer Kids

Coming Out to Celebrity Crushes: Honest Conversations Ft Moms & Their Queer Kids
ADVERTISEMENT

'Our Life, Dignity Was Restored'

Some pointed that the reading down of Section 377 ensured that the dignity of homosexuals was restored and while it was redundant for a long time, it needed 'systemic courage' to decriminalise same-sex raltionships.

Also Read

Section 377 and How the Supreme Court Made History 

Section 377 and How the Supreme Court Made History 

'Joyous Rainbow In the Sky'

From dancing with dhol to sneaking phones to get updates on proceedings, people also spoke about what they were doing on the day the verdict came out.

Also Read

What It Felt Like to Be Queer The Day Section 377 Was Read Down

What It Felt Like to Be Queer The Day Section 377 Was Read Down
ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT