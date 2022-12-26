Scotland Makes Changing One's Gender Easier: Why Rishi Sunak Wants To Block It

After a lengthy debate, the Scottish Parliament on 22 December, approved the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which makes changing one's gender easier and less intrusive in the country.

But just a day later, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that it was "completely reasonable" for his government to examine the new Bill and block Royal Assent to it, if necessary.

The Bill in question introduces a self-identification system for trans people to legally change their gender assigned at birth by obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC). It also lowers the age that people can apply for a GRC to 16 and removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to change one's gender.