Can't Be Delayed: SC Refuses to Vacate Order Allowing Women to Write NDA Exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September, refused to vacate its interim order that allowed female aspirants to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination to be held in November 2021, reported LiveLaw.

On 18 August, the apex court had passed an interim order allowing women to take the admission exam to NDA.

"Cannot create bar for women in NDA," noted the bench.

Subsequently, the Centre on 8 September told the Supreme Court that it would allow women in the NDA.

"I am delighted to share this. Girls will be admitted to NDA. We will place a detailed affidavit," ASG Bhati had told the court, as quoted by Bar&Bench (B&B).