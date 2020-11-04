Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender State Senator in the US
This makes Delaware’s McBride the highest-ranking openly trans politician, winning 86% of absentee ballot voters.
Amid all the anxiety over who will win the presidential election, Sarah McBride became the first trans person to get elected to the state senate in the history of the USA on Wednesday, 4 November.
McBride previously worked on Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden’s campaign, collaborating with him on the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act. McBride is also the first openly trans person to work under Barack Obama in the White House.
Annise Parker of the LGBTQ Victory Fund calls Sarah’s victory a “powerful testament to the growing influence of transgender leaders”, elaborating that hope is instilled in various trans persons for a brighter and more inclusive future.
McBride’s victory, as reported by the New York Times, was “no surprise”. Her Republican opponent, Steve Washington, seemed to never gain traction in a district where in 2016 Hillary Clinton won nearly 70% of the vote.
30-year-old McBride has built a career working roles at the Human Rights Campaign and Equality Delaware, prioritising healthcare affordability, paid family and medical leave, and criminal justice reform.
Though Joe Biden wrote the foreword to McBride’s book about trans rights in 2018, she has been the target of transphobic harassment – including anti-trans posts made by her opponent on Facebook. Despite receiving hate, McBride attributes her victory to her ideas instead of her identity.
In 2016, McBride was said to have “made history”, when she became the first openly trans person to address a national party convention at the DNC.
(With inputs from The Guardian, Vox, The New York Times)
