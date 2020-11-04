Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender State Senator in the US

Amid all the anxiety over who will win the presidential election, Sarah McBride became the first trans person to get elected to the state senate in the history of the USA on Wednesday, 4 November.

This makes Delaware’s McBride the highest-ranking openly trans politician, winning 86% of absentee ballot voters.

McBride previously worked on Joe Biden’s late son Beau Biden’s campaign, collaborating with him on the Gender Identity Nondiscrimination Act. McBride is also the first openly trans person to work under Barack Obama in the White House.

Annise Parker of the LGBTQ Victory Fund calls Sarah’s victory a “powerful testament to the growing influence of transgender leaders”, elaborating that hope is instilled in various trans persons for a brighter and more inclusive future.