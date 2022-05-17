Same-Sex Marriage: Delhi HC Asks Govt to File Fresh Reply On Live Streaming Plea
The high court has adjourned the matter to 20 August.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 17 May, slammed the Centre for its 'objectionable language' in the affidavit opposing plea seeking live streaming of same-sex marriage hearing. It has directed the government to file a fresh affidavit, ahead of the next hearing on 20 April.
The Centre had submitted that the matter is "neither of national importance nor has it affected the majority of population," reported Bar and Bench. It also added that the purpose of seeking live streaming was to get "unnecessary hype".
"A matter needs to be agitated by the party on merits and the court to decide on the basis of law and facts and not soliciting or evoking public attention. The applicant is attempting to create unnecessary hype of the matter being considered by this court," the Centre's reply said.
Filed by multiple same-sex couples and members of the LGBTQIA+ communities, a plea is seeking to leagalise same-sex marriages in India, under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws. One of the petitioners has sought live streaming of the proceedings.
'This Is Not Done': HC to Govt
Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the petitoner, submitted that while Centre may have its reservations to live-streaming, the language used is derogatory to a particular section of people.
Delhi HC Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla refused to take the affidavit on record. They directed Centre to file a fresh affidavit.
"If there is anything objectionable in the affidavit, you (counsel) don't have to file it. Such affidavit cannot directly come from the Union Ministry. These things must be vetted. Don't do a mindless exercise. This is not done," the Bench orally told the government counsel, reported Live Law.
'Matters Involving Law & Facts': Centre's Response
The application was filed by one of the petitioners who sought live streaming of proceeding, based on Swapnil Tripathi v Supreme Court of India. In this case, the court had said that there should be live streaming of proceedings that are of 'constitutional and national importance.'
“Dispensation of justice does not have any bearing on the number of persons who watch the court proceedings or subscribing to the YouTube Channel showing such proceedings. The Hon'ble Court does not opt for or seek public appreciation while dealing with matters involving questions of law and facts. Social reach of the live streaming cannot be a part of dispensation of justice,” the government added, reported Bar and Bench.
Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul had earlier argued that at least seven to eight percent of the population – a 'substantial number of people' – are interested in the proceedings and sought live streaming on YouTube or any other platform.
Centre's Stand on Same-Sex Marriage
In an earlier hearing on 25 November, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Union government, claimed that the word 'spouse' meant husband and wife.
Mehta added that there was no purpose to filing a specific reply in regards to Citizenship Act to recognise same-sex marriage as the term 'marriage' is a term associated with heterosexual couples.
The Delhi High Court has listed a number of pleas in pursuit of the recognition and registration of same-sex marriages under the law for final hearing on 30 November. However, no arguments took place on the day, with the hearing now on 3 February.
Mehta reiterated the government's stand, stating that 'marriage' is a term associated with heterosexual couples.
"The issue here is whether marriage is permissible between homosexual couples. Your lordships have to decide that. There is some misconception regarding Navtej Singh Johar case. It merely decriminalises... It does not talk about marriage," he said.
(With inputs from LiveLaw)
