Same-Sex Marriage: Delhi HC Asks Govt to File Fresh Reply On Live Streaming Plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 17 May, slammed the Centre for its 'objectionable language' in the affidavit opposing plea seeking live streaming of same-sex marriage hearing. It has directed the government to file a fresh affidavit, ahead of the next hearing on 20 April.

The Centre had submitted that the matter is "neither of national importance nor has it affected the majority of population," reported Bar and Bench. It also added that the purpose of seeking live streaming was to get "unnecessary hype".