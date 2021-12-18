Akhilesh Distances Party From Samajwadi MP's 'Girls Can Marry at 16' Remark

In what has generated much criticism from several quarters, Syed Tufail Hasan, an MP from the Samajwadi Party, said on Friday, 17 December, that if a girl attained sexual maturity at the age of 16, then she "can get married" at the same age as well.

Speaking to news agency ANI following the Centre's decision to increase the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21, MP Hasan had asked, "If a girl can vote at 18, why can't she get married?"