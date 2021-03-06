Rape Survivor Set Ablaze in Rajasthan, Dies; Accused Detained
The woman had sustained serious burn injuries and had been admitted to a Bikaner hospital.
A 33 year old rape-survivor died after she was set ablaze on Thursday, 4 March, in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, the police informed as per PTI.
The woman had sustained serious burn injuries and had been admitted to a Bikaner hospital, reported PTI, citing Golupura Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash.
As per the SHO, Pradeep Vishnoi, the man accused by the woman of raping her in 2018, has been detained and the police is questioning him.
The rape case had been lodged against Vishnoi in 2018, and the trial for the same was underway.
The incident, reportedly, occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, when the woman was living with her maternal grandmother following a dispute with her husband.
According to PTI, the SHO has informed that a man had entered the premises of the house on Thursday, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and had called the woman by her name. When the woman opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor causing serious injuries to her.
Further, the SHO informed that the victim’s grandmother has accused Vishnoi of committing the crime.
ANI further reported that the family of the woman has alleged that Vishnoi had been threatening and stalking her for the last 15 days.
The police is also examining the CCTV footage of the area.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.