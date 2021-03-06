Rape Survivor Set Ablaze in Rajasthan, Dies; Accused Detained

A 33 year old rape-survivor died after she was set ablaze on Thursday, 4 March, in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, the police informed as per PTI.

The woman had sustained serious burn injuries and had been admitted to a Bikaner hospital, reported PTI, citing Golupura Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash.

As per the SHO, Pradeep Vishnoi, the man accused by the woman of raping her in 2018, has been detained and the police is questioning him.