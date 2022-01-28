Protests in Poland As Woman Dies After Being Refused Abortion Over New Law
Polish law says abortions can only be done in cases of rape, incest, or during a clear threat to the mother's life.
Protests have erupted in Poland after a 37-year-old woman named Agnieszka T who was pregnant with twins, died this week after being refused an abortion, The Guardian reported on Thursday, 27 January.
One of the foetus' heart stopped beating and the doctors refused to abort the other foetus.
She had been admitted to the Blessed Virgin Mary hospital in December last year, in the city of Częstochowa, where she complained of abdominal pain after which her condition kept worsening.
After her death, Agnieszka's family, in a statement, accused the Polish government of having "blood on its hands".
Poland has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, which states that an abortion can only be done in cases of rape, incest, or if there is a clear threat to the mother's life or health.
Protestors marching the streets were reminiscent of January 2021 when these provisions were finalised on 27 January last year.
Agnieszka’s death marks the first anniversary of the modified law, which even considers it illegal to abort foetus' with abnormalities.
Marta Lempart, one of the organisers of the protests taking place this week told Polish media that they "continue to protest so that no one else will die," as quoted in The Guardian.
"The Polish abortion ban kills. Another person has died because the necessary medical procedure was not carried out on time", she added.
More protests are planned in Częstochowa, Agnieszka's home city.
Last year, a 33-year-old woman named Izabela died after life-saving care was refused by medical professionals because of the abortion laws.
(With inputs from The Guardian)
