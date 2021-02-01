MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Defamation Trial Nears End, Order On 10 Feb

A Delhi court on Monday, 1 February, reserved judgment in a criminal defamation case filed against journalist Priya Ramani by former Union Minister MJ Akbar, with the court setting 10 February for pronouncement of its order.

The arguments in the long-running criminal defamation trial brought by Akbar against Ramani were almost concluded on Wednesday, 27 January, with strong arguments by Ramani’s lawyer, senior advocate Rebecca John.

The defamation case against Ramani relates to an article in Vogue in October 2017 in which she alleged that a famous media person (unnamed in the article at the time) had behaved inappropriately at her job interview conducted at the Oberoi Hotel in 1993, as well as a subsequent tweet in October 2018, which clarified that she was referring to Akbar in the beginning of the article.