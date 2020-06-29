Happy Pride! We are nearing the end of pride month – and as with everything else in 2020, Pride, too, had to be boxed in, the world over, as an online event.For the LGBTQIA+ community, especially the youth, the Internet has been a powerful tool that allows them to express themselves, but it comes with both pros & cons. In that context, how do we ensure, moving forward, that digital spaces become more equitable, safe and inclusive? It's also important to know that the LGBTQIA+ community also exists through various intersections, and within those, for many, safe spaces are hard to access both online and offline.Pride month this year, has seen increased and open conversations across the spectrum, but what next? What do they need to navigate a tricky and unpredictable post-pandemic world? Join us as we discuss, safe spaces, pride, and pandemic with this stellar panel featuring Ritu Dalmia, Parmesh Shahani, Grace Banu, Sakshi Juneja and Saurabh Kirpal. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.