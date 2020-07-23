Pregnant Chhattisgarh Woman Carried to Hospital in Cooking Vessel

A pregnant woman who was close to giving birth to her child was carried across a river in a cooking vessel to reach the nearest hospital, nearly 15 km away, in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, reported The Indian Express.

The incident occurred on 14 July and the woman gave birth to a stillborn baby, a day later, the family told ANI, alleging medical negligence.

According to the newspaper, Lakshmi (35) and Harish (33) were married four years ago and were expecting their first child. They are residents of Mamidguda village, which is about 40 km from district headquarters Bijapur. They were staying at Lakshmi’s parents’ home in Minur village since it is closer to the health centre.